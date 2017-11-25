Sam Whitelock prepares for first match as All Blacks captain - 'It's never up to one person to lead'

Sam Whitelock insists that it's not all about him ahead of his first Test match as All Blacks captain, when New Zealand face Wales in Cardiff tomorrow morning.

Whitelock, 29, will lead the side for the first time in the absence of regular captain Kieran Read, becoming the 69th player in the history of New Zealand rugby to do so.

However, the ever-humble Whitelock is making it clear that his role within the side is no different to what it's been in any of his other 95 Tests for his country.

"It's a massive moment in my career, but the beauty is that there are so many guys in the team that've done it before," Whitelock said at his side's captain's run overnight.

"It's never up to one person to lead, so all I've got to worry about is going out there and playing well and do my own job and role first."