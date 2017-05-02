 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Sam Whitelock makes timely return for Crusaders ahead of Suva showdown

share

Source:

NZN

Crusaders skipper Sam Whitelock has slotted straight back into the unbeaten Super Rugby side's run-on XV as they go tropical for this weekend's clash with the Chiefs in Suva.

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders. Super Rugby Round Five. Crusaders vs. Western Force, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 24 March, 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders.

Source: Photosport

The 84-cap All Black has sat out the side's last two matches after picking up a suspension against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein for striking.

But with fellow lock Scott Barrett ruled out for at least a fortnight with a knee issue, Whitelock's return is a timely boost for the side as they look to cement their spot at the top of the New Zealand conference.

He'll partner up with Luke Romano in the second row, two-fifths of an all-Test tight five including Joe Moody, Codie Taylor and Owen Franks.

"He's fresh, real fresh - everyone's trying to pull him back," Crusaders boss Scott Robertson told reporters.

"He's really clear what he wants from our group, driven around the team and brought a great energy to us this week after watching the last two."

Elsewhere, Robertson has mostly stuck with the squad that outclassed and harried the Hurricanes into submission in last week's all-Kiwi derby.

The only other change to his starting XV is at halfback, where Bryn Hall jumps into the No.9 jumper for the benched Mitchell Drummond.

Star fullback Israel Dagg will sit out at least another week as he reintegrates into the side, while Kieran Read remains weeks from action.

The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.
Source: Fijivillage CFL / YouTube

Matt Todd has passed all concussion protocols and will play from the start.

"Probably (they're) the best No.9 and No.21 combination in the competition, both great starters and finishers," Robertson said.

"It was a chance for Bryn to play this week, after two starts by Mitchell."

Friday's match in Suva marks the second consecutive year in which the Crusaders and Chiefs have jetted off to Fiji for a Super Rugby clash.

The Chiefs won 23-13 in the tropical wet last year, and Robertson said the chance of a repeat dose of rain remained high.

More importantly, the match would serve as a test of his side's title credentials and durability after arriving in Fiji yesterday.

"We're well aware and clear of the requirements, what we need for a home final and the difference for us between finishing first and fifth, it's a fine margin."

CRUSADERS: David Havili, Seta Tamanivalu, Jack Goodhue, Ryan Crotty, George Bridge, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd, Pete Samu, Sam Whitelock (c), Luke Romano, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

RESERVES: Ben Funnell, Wyatt Crockett, Michael Alaalatoa, Quinten Strange, Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, Manasa Mataele.

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The Crusaders fullback was embracing Fijian culture as soon as he stepped off the plane – much to the amusement of his Fijian teammates.

Watch: 'Some more, brudda!' Brazen Israel Dagg, Seta Tamanivalu giggle through Kava session during Fijian welcoming ceremony

00:30
2
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

00:35
3
The Chiefs’ second five made a return to competitive rugby today, lacing up the boots in Otorohanga.

Concussion-prone All Blacks back Charlie Ngatai scratched from Chiefs' side after more headaches


00:29
4
The front of the Ben Ainslie Racing boat smacks into Team NZ's on the Great Sound in Bermuda.

Watch: The moment Team NZ are rammed at speed by British rivals who leave a 'pretty big dent' in our boat

00:34
5
The Blues coach says their star second-five is desperate to get back to full fitness after his head knock.

SBW's return confirmed as Blues name deadly backline for fight to keep playoff hopes alive


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.

01:59
New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

'Unique and rare': Artefacts dating back thousands of years back on show in Christchurch

New Zealand’s finest collection of Greek and Roman antiquities damaged in the 2010 earthquakes have found a new home.

00:27
The 20-year-old superstar sat down to talk to Rolling Stone about becoming an adult and mourning her teenage years.

Video: 'Do I have to drink the big drink?' Lorde explains a yardie in Rolling Stone interview

The 20-year-old Kiwi talked to Rolling Stone about mourning her teen years and adulthood.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ