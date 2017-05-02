 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Sam Whitelock: I've been lining up a chance to play the Lions for 12 years

share

Source:

NZN

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock believes the sheer desire of New Zealand's top players to face the British and Irish Lions will add to the tour's degree of difficulty.

The Lions will unleash their strongest side yet against a very young Crusaders team.
Source: 1 NEWS

On the eve of the Crusaders' match against the Lions in Christchurch on Saturday, the 84-Test veteran spoke of his own 12-year build-up to the high-powered clash.

Aged 16 and forging a promising school boy career at Feilding High School, Whitelock was captured by the quality on show from the 2005 midweek Lions, who crushed Manawatu 109-6 in Palmerston North.

"I remember sitting in the stands working out how old I'd be next time they're out," Whitelock said.

"I knew if I had a very good career and a lot of luck along the way, hopefully I'd get an opportunity."

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders. Super Rugby Round Five. Crusaders vs. Western Force, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 24 March, 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders.

Source: Photosport

Whitelock believes his fervour to face the combined side is shared by all his teammates at the Crusaders, who are unbeaten atop the Super Rugby tree.

He says moments after securing the dramatic 25-22 win over the Highlanders last weekend, a result which secured victory in the New Zealand Conference, his players began turning their attention to the Lions.

Promoted to Crusaders skipper this year, the veteran forward says he has enjoyed the role and would love nothing more than to lead the team to a Lions scalp and a Super Rugby title.

He was heartened by the character shown regularly throughout the season on the way to 14 wins from 14 starts.

Several of matches have been close, something Whitelock believes will hold them in good stead this weekend.

"The beauty of that is we've found a number of ways to win," he said.

"Hopefully it's not tight but if it is, we've been there before this season. There's a belief that if we play our game, we should be fine."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:34
1
Team Japan’s skipper said at today’s press conference that he give Team USA a helping hand after his side was eliminated by Artemis Racing.

'The intention is to go on and do more sailing' - Dean Barker to help Oracle prepare for America's Cup defence

00:59
2
The last time a New Zealand tennis player won a doubles grand slam was in 1979.

Watch: 'You dream of playing in these' - Michael Venus in disbelief of whirlwind journey to French Open doubles final

00:30
3
Cruden looked to be in for all money before Aso saved the day with a thunderous tackle.

All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden suffers knee injury during Canes clash

4
Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders. Super Rugby Round Five. Crusaders vs. Western Force, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday, 24 March, 2017. ©Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Sam Whitelock: I've been lining up a chance to play the Lions for 12 years

5
Ryan Hoffman runs with the ball.Melbourne Storm v Vodafone Warriors, Round 8 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia. 25 April 2017. Copyright photo: Brendon Ratnayake / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Warriors head to Gold Coast to face Hayne, Hurrell and the Titans looking to celebrate Hoffman's 300th NRL match

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ