Sam Whitelock: Italy captain implying All Blacks get special treatment probably stems from ‘frustration’

Sam Whitelock took no offence to Italy captain Sergio Parisse implying the All Blacks get special treatment, saying he understands that rant is probably just vented "frustration".

World Rugby announced yesterday the Pool B clash between the All Blacks and Italy on Saturday had been cancelled due to the threat Typhoon Hagibis imposed which led to Parisse lashing out at the organisers.

But Whitelock said that's a fair response.

"It's probably just a bit of frustration coming out," Whitelock said.

"That's understandable - we're all feeling it as well."

Parisse went as far as saying that had the shoe been on the other foot, World Rugby wouldn't have cancelled the game.

"If New Zealand needed four or five points against us it would not have been cancelled," Parisse said.

"It is ridiculous that there was no Plan B, because it isn't news that typhoons hit Japan. The alternative is Plan B. When you organise a World Cup you should have one in place.

"Sure, everyone might think that Italy versus New Zealand being cancelled counts for nothing because we'd have lost anyway, but we deserved to be respected as a team.

"If Italy and New Zealand decide they don't want to play, then fine. But as I said before, if New Zealand needed the points it wouldn't have been cancelled."

Whitelock politely responded such a bias didn't exist.

"We would've loved to have played but it's out of [our] control," Whitelock said.