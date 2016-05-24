Sam Whitelock cited for yellow card incident after SANZAAR commissioner deemed offence red card worthy

Sam Whitelock hsa been cited by SANZAAR's Foul Play Review Committee for his yellow card incident while play for the Crusaders against the Cheetahs this morning.

Whitelock was yellow carded after he allegedly struck another player with his elbow in the 71st minute of 48-21 win in Bloemfontein.

The referee for the match, Federico Anselmi, issued Whitelock with a yellow card for the incident but upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the Red Card threshold for foul play.



The Foul Play Review Committee will review the case tomorrow morning.