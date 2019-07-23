TODAY |

Sam Whitelock amuses reporters while talking about mullet haircuts

Sam Whitelock has denied making a bid to be included in the now one-man All Blacks’ mullet club, quipping that he’s fast running out of haircuts.

Today’s All Black press conference took a light-hearted turn with Whitelock’s fellow lock Brodie Retallick asked if he’d been copping some stick for getting rid of his mullet.

"Jack Goodhue is the only one soldiering on still, it’s still pretty impressive to be fair,” Retallick said of the lone mulleted All Black.

Whitelock was then asked if he was planning to join his Crusaders teammate in the club with a trim to his trademark longer locks.

"I’ve probably got under half a dozen haircuts left so I’m just trying to make the most of it," Whitelock retorted.

The veteran All Black made a self-deprecating wisecrack about his head of hair after fielding a mullet question. Source: 1 NEWS
