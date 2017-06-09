Sam Warburton fit to lead as Lions shuffle squad once more for midweek clash against Highlanders

Warren Gatland has named a new starting XV from the one that outmuscled the Crusaders 12-3 last night to do battle with the Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday.

Sam Warburton will lead the side after missing the last two clashes against Super Rugby sides with various injuries.

The 28-year-old came into the tour having not played in nearly two months before starting the first game of the tour due to a knee injury suffered while playing for the Cardiff Blues, and head coach Gatland confirmed earlier this week he was struggling with a sore ankle.

But he returns to side looking to continue to build momentum after bouncing back from a shock midweek loss to the Blues, the worst performing Super Rugby franchise this season, last Wednesday with a win over the Crusaders - who currently lead the Super Rugby competition.

Every member of the 41-man squad has had a chance to start on the Tour - a goal Gatland was happy to tick off his list.

"At this stage of the Tour everyone has had a start and as coaches we are happy that all the players have had a chance to put their hand up and perform in the Lions jersey," he said.

"Each game is a chance for individuals to shine but more importantly it's about a collective performance. We are building some momentum and we have improved with every game.

"We were obviously pleased with the win against the Crusaders, especially our defence and game management, but we know the Highlanders will be another massive test for us as a squad."

The Lions face the Highlanders at 7:30 on Tuesday evening at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Lions: f15 Jared Payne, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Tommy Seymour, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Rory Best, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Courtney Lawes, 5 Iain Henderson, 6 James Haskell, 7 Sam Warburton (capt), 8 CJ Stander – Munster, Ireland, #831