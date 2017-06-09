 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Sam Warburton fit to lead as Lions shuffle squad once more for midweek clash against Highlanders

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Warren Gatland has named a new starting XV from the one that outmuscled the Crusaders 12-3 last night to do battle with the Highlanders in Dunedin on Tuesday.

British and Irish Lions assistant coach Graham Rowntree said the Welsh forward is close to being fully fit.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sam Warburton will lead the side after missing the last two clashes against Super Rugby sides with various injuries.

The 28-year-old came into the tour having not played in nearly two months before starting the first game of the tour due to a knee injury suffered while playing for the Cardiff Blues, and head coach Gatland confirmed earlier this week he was struggling with a sore ankle.

But he returns to side looking to continue to build momentum after bouncing back from a shock midweek loss to the Blues, the worst performing Super Rugby franchise this season, last Wednesday with a win over the Crusaders - who currently lead the Super Rugby competition.

Every member of the 41-man squad has had a chance to start on the Tour - a goal Gatland was happy to tick off his list.

"At this stage of the Tour everyone has had a start and as coaches we are happy that all the players have had a chance to put their hand up and perform in the Lions jersey," he said.

"Each game is a chance for individuals to shine but more importantly it's about a collective performance. We are building some momentum and we have improved with every game.

"We were obviously pleased with the win against the Crusaders, especially our defence and game management, but we know the Highlanders will be another massive test for us as a squad."

The Lions face the Highlanders at 7:30 on Tuesday evening at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Lions: f15 Jared Payne, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Tommy Seymour, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Rhys Webb, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Rory Best, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Courtney Lawes, 5 Iain Henderson, 6 James Haskell, 7 Sam Warburton (capt), 8 CJ Stander – Munster, Ireland, #831

Replacements: 16 Ken Owens, 17 Jack McGrath, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Justin Tipuric, 21 Greig Laidlaw, 22 Owen Farrell, 23 Elliot Daly

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:17
1
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

00:30
2
The Auckland crowd roared for their own at this afternoon's UFC Fight Night after Ross Pearson hit the canvas from The Hangman's knee.

Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

00:30
3
The first-five put Denny Solomona away to seal the 38-34 win over Argentina.

Video: Blues star Piers Francis sets up match-winning try on England debut

00:30
4
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

Team New Zealand take 2-1 lead into tomorrow after Artemis' skipper ends up overboard

00:30
5
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ