Sam Warburton dropped to the bench for Lions in Rotorua clash with Maori All Blacks

Irish flanker Peter Mahony will captain the British and Irish Lions against the Maori All Blacks at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.

The Munster skipper follows Sam Warburton, Ken Owens and Alun Wyn Jones in leading the 2017 Lions in what has been billed the 'fourth Test'.

DUNEDIN, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 13: Sam Warburton of the Lions charges towards Siate Tokolahi #3 and Luke Whitelock #8 of the Highlanders during the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour match between the Highlanders and the British & Irish Lions at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on June 13, 2017 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sam Warburton of the Lions in action against the Highlanders.

Source: Getty

Lions coach Warren Gatland said, "At this stage of the tour it is important to build on the foundations that have been laid in the last few weeks.

"We were obviously disappointed with the loss against the Highlanders and realise that we need to improve in several areas, including our discipline, but we feel that overall we are building well towards the Test matches.

"Every game is a big challenge, which is what we wanted, and this is an experienced Lions team with eight of the starting 15 involved in the last Test in Australia in 2013."

Welsh star Leigh Halfpenny slots back into fullback with Kiwi-born Ben Te'o partnering with Welsh player Jonathan Davies in the midfield.

George North returns to the starting team on the left wing.

Warburton has been named on the bench alongside English first-five Owen Farrell and Scottish halfback Greig Laidlaw.

British and Irish Lions: Leigh Halfpenny, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te'o, George North, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Taulupe Faletau, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony (c), George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.

Reserves: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Sam Warburton, Greig Laidlaw, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly.

