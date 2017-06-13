Sam Warburton to captain Lions against All Blacks in second Test, Ben Te'o dropped to bench

Sam Warburton has been named to skipper the British and Irish Lions team to face the All Blacks in the second Test of the series at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Sam Warburton of the Lions in action against the Highlanders. Source: Getty

Warburton replaces Peter O'Mahony in the starting line-up.

Maro Itoje replaces George Kruis at lock, while Johnny Sexton has been named at first-five eighth with Owen Farrell shifing to inside centre, pushing Ben Te'o to the bench.

Lions coach Warren Gatland said, "We saw Maro's impact in the first Test and he will bring an edge and a physicality, as will Sam Warburton in terms of pressure on the ball.

"It's tough on Peter O'Mahony who has done a brilliant job for us. We had to look at the bench and we felt that CJ Stander's ball carrying and defence was the right choice for the bench. You have to make the tough calls and pick what is the right team and the right combinations for a Test match."

Gatland said he believes the combination of Sexton and Farrell will be key.

"In terms of the backs we have gone with the Sexton-Farrell combination. Both have played well and it gives us that attacking option in the 10-12 channel. We created opportunities in the first Test and there were a few that we didn't finish."

Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Taulupe Faletau, Sean O'Brien, Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.