Sam Cane's remarkable return from broken neck injury will be 'this week or next'

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane is set to make his stunning return to the rugby field from a broken neck within the next fortnight.

Cane has been sidelined for the last seven months, recovering after he sustained a small fracture in a vertebra in the lower part of his neck while playing a Test against the Springboks last year.

The 27-year-old went down after an awkward collision with South African loosie Francois Louw and as a result underwent emergency surgery in hospital.

Cane has since been making a slow recovery but Chiefs coach Colin Cooper confirmed today his sideline stint is almost over.

"Sam's going really well and could be this week or next week," Cooper said.

"He's either going to make his time this week or next week."

Cane's progress over the last month has been accelerated after he was given the all-clear to participate in contact sessions in April.

Cane was pencilled in for a comeback on May 24 when the Chiefs host the Reds in Hamilton but a return this week would see him thrown into a physical Battle of the Bombays with the Blues at Eden Park.