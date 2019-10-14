TODAY |

Sam Cane thrilled for 'special guy' Michael Leitch's success with Japan

All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane paid tribute to the success of Japan captain Michael Leitch, the pair having once been teammates with the Chiefs in Super Rugby.

Born in Christchurch, Leitch has ascended to the rank of Japan captain, having played for the Brave Blossoms since 2008.

With the hosts having reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time this year, the work of Leitch and coach Jamie Joseph have been in the spotlight, bringing an attractive style of play to the Japan side.

Speaking to media in the lead up to the All Blacks' quarter-final against Ireland, Cane was asked about what the success of Leitch and Japan means to him.

"He's a special guy," Cane said.

"He's just a seriously impressive individual. [For] people that know him, it probably doesn't come as a real surprise that success and leadership he's brought to the Japanese side.

"It's huge reward for him personally as well, to see his adopted home nation so well, I know he puts in so much work."

Leitch and Japan will face South Africa in their World Cup quarter-final, to be played on Sunday night NZT.

The Japan skipper All Blacks flanker shared the field with the Chiefs in Super Rugby.
