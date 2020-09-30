TODAY |

Sam Cane takes cheeky dig at Aucklanders 'trying to get some' of Hamilton's 'top quality water'

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks captain is stoked to be training in Hamilton for their upcoming Bledisloe Tests. Source: 1 NEWS

Sam Cane has taken a cheeky swipe at Auckland this afternoon while singing the praises for Hamilton.

Cane was asked during the press conference "what's in the water" in Hamilton, considering it's where the All Blacks' coach, assistant coach, and captain are all based. 

The All Blacks skipper took it as a chance to make a dig at those north of the Bombay hills.

"The water is obviously top quality and all the Aucklanders trying to get some," Cane joked.

The gag answer is in response to Waikato Regional Council granting Auckland an additional 100 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River earlier this month.

Hamilton is also the All Blacks' training location this week as they prepare for their first Bledisloe Test in Wellington next Sunday, although Cane admitted he didn't know why the city was chosen.

Teammate Aaron Smith had a reason though.

"To be honest, training on FMG Stadium - it's the best turf in New Zealand."

Smith emphasised it was only the best turf though, showing a potential bias towards the Highlanders' own Forsyth Barr Stadium.

"Everyone's got a favourite stadium but this is definitely the best ground to train on."

