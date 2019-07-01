Sam Cane stoked to be back playing at 100 per cent after broken neck - 'No complications, nothing'

Sam Cane says he's back at 100 per cent after breaking his neck last year and looking forward to playing more rugby.

Cane made five appearances for the Chiefs late in the Super Rugby season after spending much of the year sidelined and recovering from the injury he sustained against the Springboks nine months ago.

But the All Blacks flanker said that's all in the past now.

"It's really good, it's as good as I can hope for," he said.

"No complications, nothing - I'm back playing rugby again."

Cane has since turned his attention to making the All Blacks' World Cup squad after being part of the team's launch of their jerseys for the tournament this morning.

Should he make it, it would be his second World Cup after being part of the 2015 title-winning side.

"As players you desperately want to win, it's the pinnacle," he said.

"There's always pressure to perform when you're in the All Blacks but a majority of that is internal and then there's external pressure from the public as well."