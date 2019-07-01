TODAY |

Sam Cane stoked to be back playing at 100 per cent after broken neck - 'No complications, nothing'

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Sam Cane says he's back at 100 per cent after breaking his neck last year and looking forward to playing more rugby.

Cane made five appearances for the Chiefs late in the Super Rugby season after spending much of the year sidelined and recovering from the injury he sustained against the Springboks nine months ago.

But the All Blacks flanker said that's all in the past now.

"It's really good, it's as good as I can hope for," he said.

"No complications, nothing - I'm back playing rugby again."

Cane has since turned his attention to making the All Blacks' World Cup squad after being part of the team's launch of their jerseys for the tournament this morning.

Should he make it, it would be his second World Cup after being part of the 2015 title-winning side.

"As players you desperately want to win, it's the pinnacle," he said.

"There's always pressure to perform when you're in the All Blacks but a majority of that is internal and then there's external pressure from the public as well."

The first step for many of the All Blacks hoping to defend the title is tomorrow night when the squad for this year's Rugby Championship is named.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cane says there's an added drive to perform with the World Cup on the horizon. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed.
Israel Folau unexpectedly defends LGBT activist's right to 'express her views'
2
Parker claimed the TKO win after the ref stepped in and stopped Leapai from taking any more blows.
Watch Joseph Parker's trio of combos to the head that ended his bout with Alex Leapai
3
Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks
Kiwi NBA general manager Sean Marks pulls off insane moves to sign all stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
4
Joseph Parker and Alex Leapai
Joseph Parker made to work for win in USA, earns 10th round victory against 39-year-old Alex Leapai
5
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with both teams ahead of the match at the weekend.
Harry and Meghan gifted newborn-sized Yankees jersey while attending team's first UK game
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:52
Leaving for Japan next season, Read could finish as a Super Rugby winner once again.

'It's very special' – Kieran Read aiming for one last title with Crusaders
Ryan Crotty makes a run against the Hurricanes

Crotty, Scott Barrett in doubt for Crusaders' Super Rugby final clash with Jaguares
00:26
Hurricanes players and fans are rueing the botched call, which cost them one more chance at winning their Super Rugby semi-final with the Crusaders.

TJ Perenara says ref missed Sam Whitelock knock-on in final moments of semi-final - 'It was a penalty'

00:43
The Crusaders edged a classic semi-final over the Hurricanes, and are now awaiting Argentina’s finest in the decider.

Scott Robertson wary of 'brutal' Jaguares as they chase third-straight Super Rugby crown