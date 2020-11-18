TODAY |

Sam Cane says All Blacks players, coaches 'on the right track' following shock loss to Argentina

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been backed by skipper Sam Cane as the team closes ranks after back to back defeats.

Sam Cane in action during the second Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match. Source: Photosport

The pair are currently battling through their toughest times as the team's new coach and captain after last weekend's historic loss to Argentina.

However the loose forward believes the team is on the right track.

Speaking to Sky Sport's the Breakdown, the All Blacks skipper stepped forward to address the heat which has come the team's way.

"Personally have been really impressed with Foz (Ian Foster), the way he's stood up," Cane said.

"He's given us really clear focus, it doesn't feel like we're bogged down and we don't have the answers. A week is a long time in sport, it was only two weeks ago everyone was singing our praises."

Cane says the review into the loss against Argentina has helped his team understand what parts of the game players aren't getting right.

"As a team when we're trying so hard to get our attack back running, particularly us as forwards or anyone who carries the ball, wants to truck it up as hard as they can, make the best carry."

"Sometimes the most obvious option when we pause the video the day after a game, is actually the space was two passes wider.

"But because of almost that tunnel vision, that willingness to take the ball up we miss a couple of those opportunities."

Cane says while he appreciates New Zealand's loyal rugby fans, at the same time he believes there needs to be some perspective about their recent results.

"We can't underestimate playing five tests in six weeks, the only time we play so many Test matches is at a World Cup and we can't underestimate the toll on some guys being away from home and we have a lot of young dads."

"These aren't excuses, they're just the reality."

"If I'm having my leadership questioned in the public, the people's opinions that really matter to me are my teammates and the coaches who I work with every single day."

"I've got a lot of confidence from them, that we're on the right track."

