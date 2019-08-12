Sam Cane says All Blacks forwards must avoid Wallabies ‘s*** fight’ by improving at the breakdown

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane has insisted that he and his teammates don't need to be reminded of what went wrong in Saturday night's 47-26 loss to the Wallabies in Perth, already well aware of where they need to improve.

In the wake of the All Blacks' resounding defeat at the hands of the Wallabies, criticism has been levelled towards Steve Hansen's side from all angles, most notably from former coach John Hart.

Fronting media in Auckland today though, Cane made it clear that any criticism coming the All Blacks' way is nothing that they haven't already addressed.

"We don't have to hear it from others to know, we knew it ourselves," he said.

"That hurts, something that any successful All Black team has [is] a physical, dominating forward pack.

"We know we can deliver it, but we were below par on Saturday."

Meanwhile, Cane pinpointed where the All Blacks' forwards were outclassed in Perth, now aware of the areas they'll need to improve on to keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup.

"They carried the ball really strongly. For us, we need to make sure that we're tackling low, tackling hard and driving them backwards so that they can't get momentum there.