Sam Cane relishing every moment of All Blacks return after broken neck that could have ended career

Nearly a year on from having his rugby career snatched away from him, All Blacks flanker Sam Cane is loving every moment of this year's World Cup in Japan.

Cane, 27, suffered a broken neck in the All Blacks' 32-30 victory over the Springboks last October, this weekend's World Cup clash with Namibia coinciding with the one year anniversary of the injury that could have ended his career, if not worse.

Rather than be impacted by physical or mental scars from the injury though, Cane's return in 2019 has been nothing short of phenomenal, a key cog in the Chiefs' remarkable run from bottom of the table to the Super Rugby play-offs.

Speaking to media after the All Blacks' arrival into Tokyo last night, Cane revealed how coming so close to being forced to say goodbye to rugby has changed his mentality for the better.

"If you get through tough times, you like to think you come out the other end a wee bit stronger," he said.

"Structurally my neck is definitely stronger. I've got two vertebrae fused together.

"It was the most challenging time of my rugby career but it helped me appreciate the people in my life who helped me get through it, helped me appreciate how much I loved rugby and how much I missed it."

Sam Cane after neck surgery in South Africa Source: Instagram/All Blacks

Cane is expected to start - if not captain the All Blacks - in Sunday's World Cup clash with Namibia in Tokyo, with coach Steve Hansen to name that side later today.

Coincidentally, Cane's first taste of All Blacks captaincy also came against Namibia in a Rugby World Cup, leading the side to a 58-14 victory at London's Olympic Stadium.