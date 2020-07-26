Sam Cane puts in heroic display, keeps making tackles after injury against Blues

All Blacks and Chiefs captain Sam Cane put his body on the line, continuing to make tackle after tackle after injury in his side's 21-17 defeat to the Blues in Auckland.

With the Chiefs searching for their first win in seven games, Cane took a blow to the upper arm at the start of the second half, staying down in pain after tackling All Blacks teammate Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

However, as play went on around him, Cane got back to his feet, making another tackle on Blues lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti.

After treatment from the Chiefs' physio, Cane played on through his obvious pain, staying on the field for the full 80 minutes.