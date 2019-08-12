Sam Cane named as new All Blacks captain

The All Blacks have named loose forward Sam Cane as their new captain.

The current Waikato Chiefs captain succeeds Kieran Read who retired from the All Blacks after last year's Rugby World Cup.

Cane, 28, was called "a natural leader" in a NZ Rugby press release tonight.

He has played 68 Tests, including 48 starts, since making his debut against Ireland in 2012, aged just 20.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said he was delighted to name Cane as the new captain.

"Sam is an experienced All Black with eight years in the team now and is a 'follow me' type of leader and a very good thinker in the game. He has a natural ability to connect with everyone in the team and is straightforward and direct when he needs to be.

"There's massive respect for Sam amongst the players and management, and he's perfectly placed to lead the All Blacks into the future."

Foster said while the All Blacks' plans for this year were still being worked through due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was an important role for the captain.

"We wanted to confirm Sam now because he'll play a key role helping us plan for whatever the future looks like and will be working behind the scenes with the other leaders," Foster said.

Cane said it was a "massive honour" to be given the captaincy.

"It's a pretty exciting challenge really and as I've spent more time in the All Blacks and grown as a player, I've become a lot more comfortable being a leader in the team.

"The great thing about the All Blacks is that the leadership group is full of captains and experienced players already, so I'm just really looking forward to working closely with that group and doing my best to lead them and the rest of the squad."

Cane has already captained the All Blacks on three occasions.

He became the 67th Test captain and fifth youngest ever when he captained the team against Namibia at RWC2015 at the age of 23. He also captained the team against Italy in 2016 and against Argentina in Buenos Aires last year.

"My style as captain will be to not really change the way I do things. I'm just myself and will continue to be. I already work on building relationships, especially with the younger guys in the squad, and everyone else connected with the team, so that will continue," Cane added.