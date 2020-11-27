TODAY |

Sam Cane to miss rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa, part of All Blacks season with serious pectoral injury

Source:  1 NEWS

Chiefs co-captain and All Blacks captain Sam Cane has been sidelined for at least four months due to a pectoral injury that requires surgery, meaning he will miss the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa season as well as the start of the Test calendar.

Sam Cane. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs confirmed this afternoon Cane's injury from the Chiefs' win against the Blues on Saturday resulted in a tear to the flanker's right pectoral tendon, leaving him headed for surgery next week.

The recovery time for the injury is expected to be between four to six months, meaning he could also miss a significant amount of time with the All Blacks, who are expected to play Test in July.

“I’m obviously disappointed but also really positive that it’s an easy fix," Cane said.

"I’m looking forward to getting into some rehab post-surgery and doing that really well, so I am coming back in good shape for the end of the rugby season, whatever rugby that maybe.

“In the meantime, I will be supporting the Chiefs boys and doing whatever I can to keep them continuing to move in the right direction.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster added Cane will still play an important role in the team regardless of whether he's on the field or not.

“We are all disappointed for Sam, but we have full faith in the medical team around him and we wish him well for his surgery and rehabilitation," Foster said.

“As All Blacks captain, he will still play a key role in our planning for the 2021 season, and we look forward to him returning to the footy field once his rehab is complete.”

