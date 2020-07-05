Sam Cane lucky to avoid card for late, high shot on TJ Perenara

Chiefs and All Blacks captain Sam Cane was lucky to avoid further punishment for a hit on Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara.
With the Hurricanes ahead 20-6, but down a man after Scott Scrafton's first yellow card, the visitors got out of danger when Jackson Garden-Bachop cleared after a loose pass from the Chiefs.
However, as Perenara passed Garden-Bachop the ball to kick in the first place, Cane arrived late, appearing to hit the Hurricanes' halfback late, high, and with his shoulder.
Referee Ben O'Keefe sent the incident to the TMO to check for foul play, however no further action was taken against Cane.
The Hurricanes were able to hang on for their first victory of the revamped season, despite Scrafton being sent off later for a second yellow card.