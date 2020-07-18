Sam Cane in support of revamped Super Rugby with Australia, Pacific Islands

All Blacks captain Sam Cane says that he'd support a change in the current Super Rugby structure, with the competition seemingly on the path towards change.

Your playlist will load after this ad

As a result of New Zealand Rugby's Aratipu review, the axe appears to be about to fall on Super Rugby.

New Zealand Rugby have seen a proposal for a competition restructure, involving the five Kiwi sides, Australian outfits and a Pacific team compete in a new-look Super Rugby.

The four current South African sides and Argentina's Jaguares would not be involved, in a move that would surely be the beginning of the end for SANZAAR as we know it.

Read more: Super Rugby investors give NZ Rugby a deadline for details on new tournament: report

The immediate commercial success of Super Rugby Aotearoa, and Super Rugby AU have given reason to believe that New Zealand and Australia could carry a competition.

Speaking to media ahead of the Chiefs' Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Highlanders tomorrow, All Blacks skipper Cane was asked for his take on the proposed new format.

"It's sort of above my pay grade," Cane joked initially.

"I think one thing we've seen, [and] you've got to sort of weigh it up whether it's because we haven't had rugby for a while because it's a new comp, but there's certainly a breath of fresh air around the public, and around this rugby competition [Super Rugby Aotearoa].

"Ideally, I think it would be cool if we could tee something up with Australia and a Pacific island team, in the short term."

Read more: NZ Rugby confirms end of Super Rugby competition

However, Cane also acknowledged the loss of the likes of the South African, Argentinian and Japanese sides, despite the logistical nightmare that Super Rugby currently presents.

And what's more, with Covid-19 currently gripping most of the world, the prospect of a return to competition seems unlikely for many countries outside of New Zealand and Australia.

"We're pretty fortunate that in this country we're in a position to be negotiating these things.

"You feel for the likes of South Africa. It's been a long time since they've had a game of footy.