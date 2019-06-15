TODAY |

Sam Cane finishes off Chiefs' try of the season in dominant display over Rebels

All Blacks and Chiefs flanker Sam Cane put his hat in the ring to claim Super Rugby's try of the year, touching down in style in his side's 59-8 win over the Rebels in Melbourne.

With scores level at 0-0, the Chiefs looked to steal the impetus over their hosts in the quest to book a Super Rugby finals spot for this year, breaking from deep within their own half.

Starting with Anton Lienert-Brown, who found Brad Weber off his shoulder, the Chiefs ran the ball from inside their own half, hunting the tryline.

Weber managed a pass back infield to prop Angus Ta'avao, who drew in one last defender before finding Cane unmarked inside of him.

From there, Cane wouldn't be stopped, diving over to open the scoring, grabbing the first of many tries on the night as the Chiefs all but guaranteed themselves a place in this year's playoffs.

The win sees the Chiefs sit in sixth place on the Super Rugby standings, nervously waiting the results of the South African conference to learn their fate.

    Source: SKY
