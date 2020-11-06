TODAY |

Sam Cane finding his feet as All Blacks captain after retaining Bledisloe Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

After his team's emphatic 43-5 win over the Wallabies last Saturday in Sydney, Sam Cane got to enjoy one of the perks of being the All Blacks captain for the first time - being the first to lift the Bledisloe Cup after retaining it.

Cane said he feels more responsibility retaining the trophy now as the skipper but he's already got his eyes set on another. Source: 1 NEWS

New coach Ian Foster handed Cane captaincy of the All Blacks this year after predecessor Kieran Read hung up his international boots, surprising some with his selection as he overlooked veteran Sam Whitelock.

But Cane, who had captained the side in the past, is finding his groove in the now-permanent role and admits he has felt the weight of it on his shoulders.

"I've always enjoyed competing for the Bledisloe Cup and being part of teams that have won it but it was special on the weekend because, I suppose, I feel a bit more responsibility with being the captain.

"Because of that, it was extra satisfying."

Cane said he's had plenty of help with the position though from other seniors in the team.

"I've had excellent help from so many of the other senior boys in the team," he said.

"They've been outstanding and we've got a good little niche going at the moment where everyone's contributing. That's the sort of environment we want."

With the Bledisloe Cup locked away for another year, Cane said the team's attention has now turned to winning the Tri-Nations against Australia and Argentina.

With that in mind, tomorrow's final Bledisloe Test still has plenty on the line for the All Blacks, Cane said.

"[As an All Black], there's no such thing as a dead rubber."

Rugby
All Blacks
