Sam Cane expecting All Blacks' four debutants to shine in first Tests

Of all the tasks Sam Cane must perform as All Blacks captain, handing out first test jerseys is one of his favourites.

Cane will have that "honour" four times this week, with Akira Ioane named to start tonight's Bledisloe Cup clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane, while Cullen Grace, Asafo Aumua and Will Jordan will come off the bench.

"Normally I just leave them to do their thing during the week," says Cane.

"[But] it's my honour to present guys with their first test jersey, that's something I find pretty special and I hope they do too."

Cane added that he has every confidence in the four players who will make their debuts.

"They are probably some of the guys who have been training the best against us the last few weeks and helping us prepare for the last few two matches," says Cane.

"In terms of timing, it's great for them because they've worked out what the All Blacks are about and how we train and what's required of them and now they can just go out there and be themselves and play."

Cane's 72nd test tonight will be his seventh as skipper after he was given the captaincy this year having served a long apprenticeship under two of the modern day greats in Richie McCaw and Kieran Read.

The 28-year-old said while he was forging his own path as skipper he had learned from the pair.

"I think one thing that stands out for me from those two is that they always led with their actions on the field," Cane said.

"They were both different leaders off the field but they demanded excellence and helped create a culture of excellence."

Cane told reporters last week that his captaincy style was pretty subdued, though he could "fire up" when he needed to lay down the law. He rarely felt the need to motivate players, he added.

"They're putting on an All Blacks jersey," he says