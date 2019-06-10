TODAY |

Sam Cane credits Chiefs' doubters for inspiring run to Super Rugby finals

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane is crediting the Chiefs' doubters for inspiring the side, having overcome an inauspicious start to the 2019 season and book their spot in this year's Super Rugby playoffs.

Having started the season with no wins from their opening four games, the Chiefs have rallied in the second part of the round robin stage of Super Rugby, reaching the finals with a thumping win over the Rebels in Melbourne.

That result earned the Chiefs a trip to face the South African conference-winning Jaguares in Buenos Aires this weekend.

Speaking to media, co-captain Cane said that being written off so early by so many had only made the Chiefs hungrier to succeed.

"There's been numerous times throughout the year when it was like 'the Chiefs are out of it', or 'they're pretty much done', or 'they're a slim mathematical hope'," Cane told Reuters.

"When people are quick to put the boot in or pick things apart, it could go one of two ways. Our group actually got a wee bit tighter, and it's benefited us at the end.

"To bounce back the way we have, there is a certain level of pride.

"So (it's a) massive challenge, but one that the group's pretty excited about, we've been building momentum nicely the last couple of weeks."

The Chiefs are one of just two teams to have won in Buenos Aires this season, coming away with a thrilling 30-27 victory in March.

Should the Chiefs repeat that performance, Colin Cooper's side will take on the winner of the Brumbies and the Sharks for a spot in this year's Super Rugby final.

    Retallick and Cane will co-captain the Chiefs against the Rebels this weekend. Source: 1 NEWS
