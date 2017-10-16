Sam Cane to captain All Blacks, SBW part of travelling side to face Argentina

Sam Cane will lead the All Blacks in their opening Test of the Rugby Championship against Argentina in Buenos Aires next week, with Ben Smith serving as vice captain, coach Steve Hansen confirmed.

With regular leaders Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock both given a week's rest following the Crusaders' Super Rugby triumph, Cane, 27, takes the reigns of the All Blacks for the third time, having first led the side in the 2015 World Cup against Namibia, and again against Italy on the 2016 end of year tour.

Elsewhere, Crusaders trio Braydon Ennor, George Bridge and Sevu Reece will all travel with the squad, the only members of the Super Rugby champions side to do so.

Sonny Bill Williams will also travel to Buenos Aires. However, it is unknown whether or not the midfielder will be able to play following a hamstring injury last week.