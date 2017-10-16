TODAY |

Sam Cane to captain All Blacks, SBW part of travelling side to face Argentina

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Sam Cane will lead the All Blacks in their opening Test of the Rugby Championship against Argentina in Buenos Aires next week, with Ben Smith serving as vice captain, coach Steve Hansen confirmed.

With regular leaders Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock both given a week's rest following the Crusaders' Super Rugby triumph, Cane, 27, takes the reigns of the All Blacks for the third time, having first led the side in the 2015 World Cup against Namibia, and again against Italy on the 2016 end of year tour.

Elsewhere, Crusaders trio Braydon Ennor, George Bridge and Sevu Reece will all travel with the squad, the only members of the Super Rugby champions side to do so.

Sonny Bill Williams will also travel to Buenos Aires. However, it is unknown whether or not the midfielder will be able to play following a hamstring injury last week.

The All Blacks travel to Argentina on Sunday.

Sam Cane leaves the field after a historic win to Ireland. New Zealand All Blacks v Ireland test match rugby at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Saturday 5 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Sam Cane Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sam Cane leaves the field after a historic win to Ireland. New Zealand All Blacks v Ireland test match rugby at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Saturday 5 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Sam Cane to captain All Blacks, SBW part of travelling side to face Argentina
2
Barrett informed both Perenara and Dane Coles of his decision a few days before it went public.
'He was a man I had to keep in the loop' – Beauden Barrett said it was 'difficult' telling TJ Perenara of move
3
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
4
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
5
The Indian skipper said the pressure created in the first 45 minutes of their innings was "immense".
Brendon McCullum hails incredible sportsmanship in Black Caps' upset over India
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
04:20
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.

All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
01:37
No fewer than six players are contenders for the 12 and 13 jerseys this year.

Anton Lienert-Brown on All Blacks' midfield battle: 'Can't let an opportunity slip'
00:43
With Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock out, the All Blacks are without a captain to face Argentina.

Ben Smith staying coy on All Blacks' captaincy talk: 'Someone else will step in'
01:03
The young first-five was a surprise selection, but has already caught the eye of veteran Ben Smith.

'He's been real impressive' – Josh Ioane turning heads in All Blacks camp