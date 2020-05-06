TODAY |

Sam Cane to call on Richie McCaw, Kieran Read for All Blacks captaincy advice

Sam Cane won't have to look to far for any advice on his role as the new captain of the All Blacks, saying he won't hesitate to get in touch with his predecessors Richie McCaw and Kieran Read.

Cane will take the reigns as All Blacks captain once the 2020 season starts again. Source: 1 NEWS

Cane, 28, was last night confirmed by coach Ian Foster as the All Blacks' new captain, after having previously led the side filling in for McCaw and Read.

Making his debut as a 20-year-old back in 2012, Cane's career has seemingly been split into two separate four-year cycles - one under McCaw's captaincy and the other under Read's.

Speaking to media today, Cane told of the influence that both McCaw and Read have had on his career to date.

"It would be hard for myself to measure what impact was had," Cane said.

"I'd only know if I could go back in time and not have them [McCaw and Read] there.

"I consider myself very lucky to have spent all of my All Blacks career, 50/50 under each of those men.

"[They're] both very different leaders, but both exceptional players, leaders and men.

"I'll actually be chatting to them a wee bit in the future, no doubt, to draw some advice and pick their brains on different things."


