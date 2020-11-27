Sam Cane admits to 'grumpiness' in All Blacks camp ahead of Pumas rematch

All Blacks' captain Sam Cane has admitted that the build-up to tomorrow's shot at redemption with Argentina has been filled with tension.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Coming off two straight losses - first Australia, then Argentina - the All Blacks top brass have been subject to intense scrutiny and according to Cane, the senior members of the side have been setting the standard this week.

"I suppose the easiest way to explain it would be a bit of edge, a wee bit of almost grumpiness, throughout the week you know. Guys from the leadership group making sure things are spot on and not accepting anything that's not."

Cane says the mood in the All Blacks camp has reflected their previous performances and the desire to head into the summer on a high has added to the tension.

"The last two games the feeling was just horrible and there would be nothing worse than feeling that again leading into summer," Cane said.