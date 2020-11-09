Sacred Original All Blacks jersey goes under the hammer in UK, expected to fetch record price

An 'Original' All Blacks jersey is set to go under the hammer and, if history is anything to go by, it could be one of the most expensive pieces of sports memorabilia in the UK.

The Originals were the first New Zealand national rugby team to tour the British Isles in 1905.

The jersey has been housed at Falmouth Rugby Club in England’s deep southwest and belonged to John Jackett, who at the time of the tour was a full back.

Jackett exchanged his jersey after the first international match between England and New Zealand.

The visitors won 15-0, but the identity of the New Zealand player who wore the jersey was never known.

"For many, many years it was on display in Cornwall and in recent times they have, for commercial reasons, put it up for auction so they can recycle the funds and make improvements to the clubhouse," auctioneer Graham Budd told 1 NEWS.

The 115-year-old jersey retains its original features – the embroidered silver fern, canvas overlay to the chest and back, leather neckline, even the manufacturer's label.

In 2015, another Originals jersey worn by captain Dave Gallagher sold for a world record sum of more than $400,000.

"That beats the record for a soccer shirt. The biggest price at auction for a soccer shirt before that was Pele, Brazil, worn in the 1970 World Cup final," said Mr Budd.

Former All Black captain Zinzan Brooke recalls donning his ABs jersey for the first time when he played Argentina in the 1987 Rugby World Cup and the pressure that came with it.

"I remember thinking I better do the right thing for the jersey because a lot of great number 7s have played in that jersey, so I couldn’t let them down," the the UK-based rugby great said.

He wasn’t surprised All Blacks jerseys were fetching top dollar worldwide because buyers wanted to know the feeling of winning.

He even suggested offering up his own 1996 All Blacks jersey when the skipper secured the historic Test win against the Springboks on South African soil, but all proceeds would go to charity.