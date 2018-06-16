 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

share

Source:

1 NEWS

French fullback Benjamin Fall has had his red card issued in the second Test between the All Blacks and France cancelled at a World Rugby judicial hearing today.

Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.
Source: SKY

Fall was shown red by referee Angus Gardner in the 11th minute of the first half of the match in Wellington after a collision with an aerial Beauden Barrett resulted in the All Blacks first-five landing dangerously on his head - he was concussed as a result.

Fall was ordered off the field under Law 9.17 for tackling, charging, pulling, pushing or grasping an opponent whose feet were off the ground.

But World Rugby has decided after a "detailed review" of the incident, the contact was not worthy of the send off.

Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.
Source: 1 NEWS

"As demonstrated in the video footage, the Player, at all times, had his eyes on the ball whilst it was in the air, which showed, in our opinion, a clear intention, on the part of the Player, that he intended to contest it," the judiciary said.

"Whilst it is unfortunate that NZ #10 sustained a concussion after landing on his head, was removed from the match and is unlikely to be available for the third Test match we did not consider that the Player’s actions, in the circumstances of this case, were deliberate or reckless.

"In our opinion, as supported by all the video footage, the Player’s actions were accidental... therefore, having regard to the totality of the evidence, the Judicial Committee was satisfied, on the balance of probabilities, that the referee’s decision to issue the red card was wrong."

The All Blacks coach said the red card had many negative repercussions for both teams.
Source: 1 NEWS

The committee also made sure not to blame Gardner for his handling of the situation.

"It is important to record, that no criticism is made of the referee nor, in our opinion, would any be warranted.

Unlike the referee we had the benefit of all the video footage, which showed various angles of the incident - we had the luxury of time to deliberate and consider, in private, the incident."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:18
1
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

01:00
2
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

Where champions are made: Take a sneak peek inside a gruelling All Blacks gym session


00:36
3
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

00:15
4
The cult hero All Blacks was put through his paces in the gym ahead of the third Test against France.

Watch: Not 175kg anymore! Karl Tu'inukuafe has the guns out as he works with fellow All Blacks front rowers

5
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

00:18
Benjamin Fall's night was over after this scary contact with Barrett.

Sacré bleu! World Rugby's judiciary says red card issued over All Black Beauden Barrett's frightening fall was WRONG

Benjamin Fall was sent off in the 11th minute of the second Test after a collision that caused Beauden Barrett to land on his head.

01:00
Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

Where champions are made: Take a sneak peek inside a gruelling All Blacks gym session

Squats, bench press, cardio - it's all in a day's work for our best players.

00:32
The inland earthquake posed no tsunami risk.

Watch: Strong 5.9 magnitude earthquake leaves trail of damage in Osaka, Japan

The inland earthquake poses no tsunami risk.

01:33
NZNO industrial services manager Cee Payne made the announcement in Wellington today.

Nurses union says they have 'strongly rejected' latest pay offer from DHB, with strikes still possible

About 27,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants voted to strike for two full days next month.

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

Reporter Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' expert reaction to the day's matches.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 