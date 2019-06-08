Ryan Crotty takes flawless conversion after scoring in 150th Crusaders match

Ryan Crotty had a night to remember for the Crusaders, scoring the final try and adding the conversion in his 150th match for his hometown side against the Melbourne Rebels.

Reaching 150 games for the Crusaders ahead of his move to Japan at the end of this year's World Cup, Crotty was just one cog in the Crusaders’ unstoppable machine, coming away with an emphatic 66-0 demolition against the Rebels to end their Super Rugby regular season.

It was the final moment though that capped off Crotty’s memorable night.

Coming off the back of one final scrum, All Blacks captain Kieran Read found Crotty with a short pass, before the bruising second-five crashed over to score his side’s 10th try of the night.