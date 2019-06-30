TODAY |

Ryan Crotty, Scott Barrett to miss Super Rugby final with hand injuries

The Crusaders will be without two key All Blacks for this weekend's Super Rugby final after sustaining hand injuries in last week's semi-final.

The Crusaders announced this morning Ryan Crotty and Scott Barrett are both unavailable for Saturday's final with the Jaguares in Christchurch.

Crotty is out for eight weeks after fracturing his thumb, with the injury requiring surgery, which he underwent on Sunday to stabilise.

Barrett, on the other hand, fractured the second metacarpal at the base of his index finger. His return to play timeframe is up to five or six weeks. 

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Crusaders v Highlanders. Super Rugby, round 19, Wyatt Crockett Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 6th July 2018. Photo Copyright: Craig Morrison / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders lock Scott Barrett celebrates his try with teammate Kieran Read. Source: Photosport

It also means both will miss extensive time with the All Blacks should they be selected tonight, with Crotty likely not available for the entire Rugby Championship and Barrett hoping to make the August 17 Bledisloe clash against the Wallabies.

Crotty, therefore, would only get a chance to play against Tonga a month later, before the final World Cup squad is selected.

Ryan Crotty makes a run against the Hurricanes
Ryan Crotty makes a run against the Hurricanes Source: Photosport
