Ryan Crotty relishing time off after Japanese stint cancelled by Covid-19

Now back in New Zealand after a stint with Japanese side Kubota Spears, Ryan Crotty is now officially in his off-season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After 48 Tests, Crotty left New Zealand shores for Japan after last year's World Cup, before Covid-19 put global sport on hold.

With names such as Dan Carter and Sam Whitelock mooted for a provincial rugby reboot with Canterbury, Crotty's hands are tied, contracted into next season.

"If that opportunity arose, I'd definitely have a look at it," Crotty said.

"But at the moment, all my eggs are in the Kubota basket in rugby in Japan."

The hard-hitting midfielder is now reminiscing over his love of the provincial game.

"I remember I was a ball boy when they beat Otago in the final of the NPC.

"They were good old days it would be awesome to see the NPC get back to that."

For the meantime though, Crotty is having to keep himself entertained as New Zealand sits out our Covid-19 lockdown.