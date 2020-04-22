TODAY |

Ryan Crotty relishing time off after Japanese stint cancelled by Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Now back in New Zealand after a stint with Japanese side Kubota Spears, Ryan Crotty is now officially in his off-season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The former All Black is back home after his short time with Kubota Spears. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

After 48 Tests, Crotty left New Zealand shores for Japan after last year's World Cup, before Covid-19 put global sport on hold.

With names such as Dan Carter and Sam Whitelock mooted for a provincial rugby reboot with Canterbury, Crotty's hands are tied, contracted into next season.

"If that opportunity arose, I'd definitely have a look at it," Crotty said.

"But at the moment, all my eggs are in the Kubota basket in rugby in Japan."

The hard-hitting midfielder is now reminiscing over his love of the provincial game.

"I remember I was a ball boy when they beat Otago in the final of the NPC.

"They were good old days it would be awesome to see the NPC get back to that."

For the meantime though, Crotty is having to keep himself entertained as New Zealand sits out our Covid-19 lockdown.

"I'm a bit ashamed of myself watching that 'Tiger King' documentary, that was a low point."

Rugby
All Blacks
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Popular Auckland gym asks customers to restart memberships despite remaining closed in Level 3
2
Ryan Crotty relishing time off after Japanese stint cancelled by Covid-19
3
Home sporting videos: 'Tongan Bear' Loni Uhila targets ex-teammates during French lockdown
4
Cheeky Roger Federer quizzes Rafael Nadal in legendary lockdown catch-up
5
New Zealand Football on the verge of crisis as axe looms over Des Buckingham
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
04:37

Clashes over rest home testing, flu vaccinations at Epidemic Response hearing
02:22

WHO refute claims Covid-19 was created in Chinese labs
01:24

Covid-19: How to protect yourself at the supermarket
01:24

Open homes to resume under Level 3, with some restrictions