Ryan Crotty prepares for All Blacks return with colossal squats routine

Ryan Crotty stepped up his preparations for a potential return to the All Blacks, hitting the gym with his teammates in Auckland this morning.

Crotty, 30, hasn't played rugby since the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final victory over the Hurricanes in June, missing for his side's third straight final win due to a thumb injury.

However, with Jack Goodhue ruled out of action after a hamstring strain suffered against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday night, Crotty's return can't come soon enough - with Anton Lienert-Brown and Ngani Laumape the All Blacks' only specialist midfielders left standing.

The uncompromising midfielder put his legs to work, going through some squats to get his body back into shape, hoping to be included for this weekend's clash against the Wallabies at Eden Park.