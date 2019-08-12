TODAY |

Ryan Crotty prepares for All Blacks return with colossal squats routine

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

Ryan Crotty stepped up his preparations for a potential return to the All Blacks, hitting the gym with his teammates in Auckland this morning.

Crotty, 30, hasn't played rugby since the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final victory over the Hurricanes in June, missing for his side's third straight final win due to a thumb injury. 

However, with Jack Goodhue ruled out of action after a hamstring strain suffered against the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday night, Crotty's return can't come soon enough - with Anton Lienert-Brown and Ngani Laumape the All Blacks' only specialist midfielders left standing.

The uncompromising midfielder put his legs to work, going through some squats to get his body back into shape, hoping to be included for this weekend's clash against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Crotty will be hopeful of a spot on the bench at the very least, with the All Blacks naming their side on Thursday morning NZT.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The hard-hitting midfielder hasn't played since the Crusaders' Super Rugby semi-final due to a fractured thumb. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
The All Blacks' big men have come under fire after Saturday's loss to Australia.
Sam Cane says All Blacks forwards must avoid Wallabies ‘s*** fight’ by improving at the breakdown
4
Hansen said a "number of things" could see players recalled before the final squad is named for Japan.
Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first two Tests
5
A loss to the Wallabies at Eden Park will see the All Blacks' lengthy hold on the Bledisloe Cup end.
Hurting All Blacks preparing for backs to the wall performance as they aim to hold onto Bledisloe
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:07
The All Blacks' big men have come under fire after Saturday's loss to Australia.

Sam Cane says All Blacks forwards must avoid Wallabies ‘s*** fight’ by improving at the breakdown

Tongan Thor recalls waking up to watch Wallabies, while everyone else supported the All Blacks
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".

Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.

Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss