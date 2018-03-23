Ryan Crotty, Joe Moody suffer injury woes in Crusaders' win over Highlanders

The Crusaders could be counting the cost of their emphatic Super Rugby victory over the Highlanders in Christchurch last night, with fresh injury concerns to star duo Joe Moody and Ryan Crotty.

Ryan Crotty in action for the Crusaders in a Super Rugby match against the Chiefs. Source: Photosport

As the Cantabrians laid down a marker with a ruthless 45-22 win at the temporarily named 'Wyatt Crockett Stadium' - commemorating the veteran front rower's 200th Super Rugby appearance - All Blacks duo Moody and Crotty both had to leave the field due to separate injuries.

Moody, 29, had to leave the field in just the sixth minute, appearing to have suffered a knee injury, replaced by Crockett.

Crotty, 29, was also replaced after 65 minutes, although coach Scott Robertson allayed any concerns of another extended stint on the sidelines for the All Blacks' midfield general.

"He was taken off as a precaution, fingers crossed he is fine," Robertson said.