Ryan Crotty excited for first Super Rugby final at home – 'I'll make mum and dad proud'

One last game, one last pick. Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles taken for this week's Super Rugby final? Check out below.
How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.
FINAL
Crusaders v Lions
Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I've been to every home final so far - trying to rope my mate into going and seeing another win tomorrow night (hint, hint)"
Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Lions: Lions 1-12 - "Someone has to be Devil's Advocate! Maybe it's because I love a good Hollywood story but I also think the Lions are one of the rare teams that has a pack that can match the Crusaders. Speed in the backline is potent too."
Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 20+
Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+
Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I just hope it's a competitive game but I think it will be 18-25 points."
Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "This final has a Crusaders win written all over it, much like my Picks title! But keep an eye on the weather which could influence proceedings and the crowd turn out"
Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter
Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "You'd have to be pretty brave to go against the Crusaders... at home... in a Super Rugby final."
SCOREBOARD: Waters 134, Malili 126, Heveldt 121, Knuckey 119, Stuart 114, Wilson 111, Rimene-Sproat 108, Reich 107, Prendiville 103, Hall-Smith 103, McKenzie 95
Lions flanker Kwagga Smith insists personal atonement won't be a driving force to win the Super Rugby final against the Crusaders.
Smith is among 12 Lions players who began last year's final loss to the same opponents in Johannesburg that will start again in Christchurch on Saturday.
The 25-year-old has more reason than most to chase a reversal of the 25-17 defeat, when he was sent off in a pivotal moment late in the first half.
He says last year's red card incident, when he clumsily took out David Havili as the Crusaders fullback fielded a high kick, won't be on his mind.
"I think it is not redemption, for me it is another opportunity," he said.
"It wasn't cynical, it wasn't something I did intentionally, it was something that just happened. I missed my focus for one second and I think that is the moments in the final that make a difference."
Smith has been a relentless force for the South African conference winners, having made the Lions his focus after turning down a Commonwealth Games opportunity in sevens, the format he excelled in for several years.
He scored two tries in a man-of-the-match performance during last week's semi- final defeat of the Waratahs at Ellis Park.
Several Crusaders got a first-hand look at Smith's athleticism in a monster display at Twickenham last November when the Barbarians nearly stunned the All Blacks.
He wants to instil confidence in his Lions teammates, believing they can overcome the weight of history and the quality of a Crusaders team on a 14-match winning streak to claim their maiden title.
"They are a good team but we are also a good team," he said.
"We can't focus on them because of all the people making a fuss about them. We can just focus on ourselves."