Ryan Crotty excited for first home Super Rugby final: 'I'll make mum and dad proud!'

Ryan Crotty has plenty of Super Rugby playoff experience under his belt since joining the Crusaders nearly a decade ago, but tomorrow night's contest will be a whole new feeling.

The All Blacks midfielder, along with most of the Crusaders squad, will play their first Super Rugby final on home turf tomorrow when they play the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Crotty joined the Crusaders in 2009 - the year after their previous home final in which they beat the Waratahs 20-12.

He admitted he's excited about the new opportunity.

"It's immensely special," he said.

"One of the reasons you play is for friends, family, your fans - you play to make them proud."

The 29-year-old said he will have a strong fan club in attendance tomorrow with family and friends up in the stands cheering him on.

"To have the opportunity to play in front of them in final, all you can do is give everything and at the end, if it's enough, it's enough and if it's not, as long as you gave everything you'll have no questions.

"I'm looking forward to putting that out there on Saturday night and making mum and dad proud either way."