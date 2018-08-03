 

Ryan Crotty excited for first home Super Rugby final: 'I'll make mum and dad proud!'

Ryan Crotty has plenty of Super Rugby playoff experience under his belt since joining the Crusaders nearly a decade ago, but tomorrow night's contest will be a whole new feeling.

The All Blacks midfielder, along with most of the Crusaders squad, will play their first Super Rugby final on home turf tomorrow when they play the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Crotty joined the Crusaders in 2009 - the year after their previous home final in which they beat the Waratahs 20-12.

He admitted he's excited about the new opportunity.

"It's immensely special," he said.

"One of the reasons you play is for friends, family, your fans - you play to make them proud."

The 29-year-old said he will have a strong fan club in attendance tomorrow with family and friends up in the stands cheering him on.

"To have the opportunity to play in front of them in final, all you can do is give everything and at the end, if it's enough, it's enough and if it's not, as long as you gave everything you'll have no questions.

"I'm looking forward to putting that out there on Saturday night and making mum and dad proud either way."

The Crusaders play the Lions at 7:30pm tomorrow.

The All Blacks midfielder has never won a title in Christchurch since joining the club in 2009. Source: 1 NEWS
'Nerves mean you're ready' – Crusaders embracing pre-final jitters in last training before clash with Lions

The Crusaders aren't trying to suppress the nerves they're feeling heading into tomorrow night's Super Rugby final against the Lions, instead choosing to embrace them.

Midfielder Ryan Crotty told media today the team was feeling confident after training all week for the game at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

"The boys have prepared well - there's been a bit of edge around the team though. It's a final, you'd be a bit worried if there wasn't," he said.

"But the boys are excited. The boys are nervous but I think nerves mean you're ready."

The Lions’ pack is filled with ‘big, strong, physical guys’ captain Sam Whitelock said. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
Crotty said while senior members of the team can offer support to less experienced members of the squad, he's confident they'll all perform their roles when the whistle goes.

"You trust the younger guys in how they've prepared all season because we've had big games and they've stepped up."

Tomorrow's contest kicks off at 7:30pm.

Ryan Crotty says the team are confident they’ve prepared correctly for tomorrow’s match. Source: 1 NEWS
One last game, one last pick. Who have the TVNZ rugby oracles taken for this week's Super Rugby final? Check out below.

How it works: TVNZ sports buffs will chip in their picks for matches each round with some adding a little insight into their thinking. A correct result will give them two points and a correct margin a bonus point.

FINAL

Crusaders v Lions

Matt Hall-Smith - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

Guy Heveldt - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I've been to every home final so far - trying to rope my mate into going and seeing another win tomorrow night (hint, hint)"

Brodyn Knuckey - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Lions: Lions 1-12 - "Someone has to be Devil's Advocate! Maybe it's because I love a good Hollywood story but I also think the Lions are one of the rare teams that has a pack that can match the Crusaders. Speed in the backline is potent too."

Faleatua Malili - 1 NEWS NOW Sport Producer

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

John McKenzie - 1 NEWS Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 20+

Michelle Prendiville - 1 NEWS Sport Producer

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

Josh Reich - 1 NEWS NOW Homepage Editor

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+

Stephen Stuart - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "I just hope it's a competitive game but I think it will be 18-25 points."

Victor Waters - Breakfast Sport Producer - LEADER

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "This final has a Crusaders win written all over it, much like my Picks title! But keep an eye on the weather which could influence proceedings and the crowd turn out"

Abby Wilson - 1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Crusaders v Lions: Crusaders 13+ - "You'd have to be pretty brave to go against the Crusaders... at home... in a Super Rugby final."

SCOREBOARD: Waters 134, Malili 126, Heveldt 121, Knuckey 119, Stuart 114, Wilson 111, Rimene-Sproat 108, Reich 107, Prendiville 103, Hall-Smith 103, McKenzie 95

The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby final. Source: 1 NEWS
