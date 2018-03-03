Ruthless Richie Mo'unga carves Stormers apart for sublime solo try

Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga was in fine form in his side's 45-28 win over the Stormers in Christchurch, carving his opposition apart for an outstanding individual try.

As his side worked their way up field, the first-five got a short pass from halfback Mitchell Drummond - before weaving through the Stormers' defence to score under the posts.

Mo'unga then stepped up to convert his own try, rubbing salt into the Stormers' wounds.