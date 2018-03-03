Ruthless Richie Mo'unga carves Stormers apart for sublime solo try

Source:
Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga was in fine form in his side's 45-28 win over the Stormers in Christchurch, carving his opposition apart for an outstanding individual try.
As his side worked their way up field, the first-five got a short pass from halfback Mitchell Drummond - before weaving through the Stormers' defence to score under the posts.
Mo'unga then stepped up to convert his own try, rubbing salt into the Stormers' wounds.
The young playmaker also managed to set up teammate Codie Taylor to score in a brilliant all-round display.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport