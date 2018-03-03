 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Ruthless Richie Mo'unga carves Stormers apart for sublime solo try

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Crusaders first-five Richie Mo'unga was in fine form in his side's 45-28 win over the Stormers in Christchurch, carving his opposition apart for an outstanding individual try.

The Crusaders' first-five was a class above his opposition in Christchurch.
Source: SKY

As his side worked their way up field, the first-five got a short pass from halfback Mitchell Drummond - before weaving through the Stormers' defence to score under the posts.

Mo'unga then stepped up to convert his own try, rubbing salt into the Stormers' wounds.

The young playmaker also managed to set up teammate Codie Taylor to score in a brilliant all-round display.

Related

Crusaders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

00:15
2
The Crusaders' first-five was a class above his opposition in Christchurch.

Rampant Crusaders resist Stormers comeback to claim high scoring thriller in Christchurch

00:15
3
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Watch as Ish Sodhi's perfect wrong-un leaves England batsman flabbergasted

01:54
4
The 2015 assault by Matthew Lodge in New York is back in the spotlight after new CCTV footage was released last night.

Victims of violent home invasion by NRL player say they never received apology or compensation

02:42
5
After five podium finishes, Terrenzo Bozone claimed his first ever national title in Taupo.

Terenzo Bozzone claims elusive Ironman New Zealand title

00:15
The Crusaders' first-five was a class above his opposition in Christchurch.

Rampant Crusaders resist Stormers comeback to claim high scoring thriller in Christchurch

The reigning Super Rugby champions claimed a brilliant 45-28 win over the Stormers at AMI Stadium.

00:15
Jonny Bairstow lost his stumps to this beauty from the NZ spinner.

Kane Williamson century in vain as England snatch low scoring thriller to take ODI series lead

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of this afternoon's third ODI between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

04:12
Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

'You're hooked' - the Piha surfer trying to get his sport into the Paralympics

Surfing will be at the 2020 Olympics, so Luke Darby is trying to get adaptive surfing there as well.

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

Footage of the incident at Western Heights High appeared on social media yesterday.

01:00
Pat Brown never saw her parents again after leaving for New Zealand, and says Britain's apology in 2010 was emotionally draining.

'It still hurts' - British post-war child migrant to NZ weeps as abuse inquiry recommends compensation

Pat Brown of Nelson says she's had a good life here but the child migrant scheme should never have happened.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 