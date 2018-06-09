Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

Relive all of the action from the All Blacks' emphatic 52-11 victory over the France at Eden Park, Auckland.

FULLTIME: All Blacks 52 France 11

TRY!!! The All Blacks on the 5m line again as the ref has the arm out against France for offside. Ardie Savea has a run, and somehow holds off about five defenders to score! Shades of double-movement there, but the referee doesn't want to go upstairs. Fifty up for the All Blacks!

Barrett with a kick from right in front, this'll be the end of the match.

He converts and that's that.

76 mins: All Blacks 45 France 11

France have a lineout, but the All Blacks have stolen it! They go wide to Ben Smith out on the right, who makes a run infield. He gets the pass outside him to Damian McKenzie who's clean through! McKenzie sprints down the line and looks for the corner - but he can't stay in! France get lucky!

74 mins: All Blacks 45 France 11

France look to try and muster something here now from the back of their own lineout. The All Blacks' defence is staunch though as France can't get past the 5m line. They go through nine phases before Medard tries to get through but is tackled. France right on the All Blacks' line but Rieko Ioane intercepts the pass from Pelissie!

The winger sprints the length of the field to grab his second try of the game! There's a streaker on the pitch now just to delay things slightly!

Barrett with the kick, but again he can't hit the target.

69 mins: All Blacks 40 France 11

TRY!!! Where has this come from! The All Blacks score again!! McKenzie bursts through another gap, before getting the ball to Laumape out wide on the right. Laumape holds off one defender, before bumping off the last to score!

Barrett with another kick, he can't get this one on target either.

67 mins: All Blacks 35 France 11

TRY!!! Damian McKenzie goes over now as the All Blacks really start to find their flair! Luke Whitelock strips the ball, before passing to Scott Barrett, who finds Codie Taylor. Taylor holds off the French defenders before putting McKenzie away, he manages to race away to score out on the right wing!

Beauden Barrett lines up the kick from the right, but he can't get it on target.

64 mins: All Blacks 30 France 11

TRY!!! The All Blacks have a lineout and Damian McKenzie comes on for Jordie Barrett. The All Blacks look to drive from the lineout. The ball comes out the back as Aaron Smith goes down the blindside, he finds Rieko Ioane outside him and the winger goes over! Brilliant bit of thinking from Smith and Ioane.

Barrett pulls his kick away to the left.

61 mins: All Blacks 25 France 11

The All Blacks give away a penalty for a dangerous tackle on Grosso. Parra lines up the kick as the winger leaves the field for a concussion test. The kick falls short of the posts and the All Blacks look to counter, before Beauden Barrett clears the ball. France return to their full quota, while Ngani Laumape comes on for Ryan Crotty.

58 mins: All Blacks 25 France 11

TRY!!! They're in again! Crotty makes a burst down the right wing, he finds Taylor back inside him. Taylor drawsin the last defender, before getting the offload away to Ben Smith! The All Blacks starting to click.

Beauden Barrett lines up the kick, and he's got it!

55 mins: All Blacks 18 France 11

TRY!!! The All Blacks hit the lead for the first time and Codie Taylor is the hero. From the back of the ruck, Beauden Barrett stabs a kick through, looking for Ioane out on the left wing, instead he finds the hooker who runs dives over to score!

Barrett lines up the kick, and he's got it! All Blacks lead by seven.

53 mins: All Blacks 11 France 11

Taylor throws and the All Blacks go wide. Beauden Barrett looks for Jordie Barrett, who runs for the corner but can't beat the man. He looks for Rieko Ioane outside him, but Grosso intercepts the pass as France clear the ball into touch for an All Blacks lineout.

52 mins: All Blacks 11 France 11

Yellow card! Gabrillagues is sent to the bin for a dangerous tackle on Ryan Crotty! Huge moment in the game as the All Blacks take the lineout.

49 mins: All Blacks 11 France 11

Penalty! Joe Moody leaves the field injured, meaning Karl Tu'inukuafe comes on for his debut - and he'll be straight into a scrum! Parra feeds and the All Blacks force a penalty! What a start for Tu'inukuafe!

Beauden Barrett opts for a shot at goal from the penalty, and he's got it! Scores level again!

44 mins: All Blacks 8 France 11

Taylor throws and Sam Whitelock claims it. France turn the ball over and go wide to Thomas, who looks to run the ball out of his own half! He runs into trouble, but the All Blacks knock the ball on in the process. France scrum.

43 mins: All Blacks 8 France 11

All Blacks lineout to start the second half, Taylor throws and Cane wins it. France are penalised for offside, as Beauden Barrett kicks out to the wing for Ben Smith. Smith knocks the ball down for Jordie Barrett, who can't hold on. The All Blacks go back for the penalty, opting for the lineout on the 5m line.

41 mins: All Blacks 8 France 11

The All Blacks are back out for the second half, followed closely by France. Both sides appear unchanged after the break as Beauden Barrett kicks off.

HALFTIME: All Blacks 8 France 11

Taylor throws and Luke Whitelock claims it. The All Blacks have the advantage for offside, Beauden Barrett runs and offloads to Jordie Barrett, but play goes back for the advantage.

Aaron Smith taps and Crotty runs at the line. Moody drives as the All Blacks get to the 5m line. The siren goes in the background as Taylor picks and goes. Crotty goes again but is tackled short. Sam Whitelock goes close, but is held up in goal.

That's halftime, France leading the All Blacks by three!

38 mins: All Blacks 8 France 11

The All Blacks win an advantage in the middle of the park. Rieko Ioane charges through a gap before Parra brings him down. The All Blacks look to move the ball now as Beauden Barrett finds Crotty, who finds Lienert-Brown! The centre bumps off the final defender to score under the posts! Or has he? The referee wants to check, there's a case against Aaron Smith for obstruction against Doumayrou.

The try is ruled out, but the All Blacks have the penalty for offside, they take the lineout.

37 mins: All Blacks 8 France 11

Penalty! Sam Whitelock is penalised for not releasing, and France opt for another shot at goal. Parra lines up the kick from just behind halfway, and he's got it! France back in front!

33 mins: All Blacks 8 France 8

All Blacks scrum, Aaron Smith feeds, Luke Whitelock runs the ball from the back before being tackled. Beauden Barrett clears the ball as Medard tries to counter, the fullback can't hold on, with the rebound going straight to Grosso, he's offside though. For some reason the referee calls for a scrum instead of a penalty though?

Aaron Smith feeds again, Beauden finds Jordie who puts a kick through for Ioane, but the winger can't stay in play. Lineout to France.

30 mins: All Blacks 8 France 8

France move the ball quickly from their own lineout, with Basteraud trying to force his way through after a brilliant passage of play from the backs. The All Blacks' defence holds before they win a penalty! Great defence from both sides at the moment.

28 mins: All Blacks 8 France 8

The All Blacks win a penalty as Priso doesn't release in the tackle. Aaron Smith kicks from the scrum and France will attack again. They kick high and Beauden Barrett claims it, before returning fire. Joride Barrett claims it, but loses the ball in the tackle. Joe Moody is penalised for a dangerous tackle, and France will go for the lineout.

23 mins: All Blacks 8 France 8

TRY!!! The All Blacks go close as Scott Barrett finds Jordie back inside him. Jordie tries to race away before finding Ryan Crotty to his left, who is tackled. Lienert-Brown fills in at halfback, getting the ball wide to Beauden Barrett who scores in the corner! All three Barretts involved there!

Beauden Barrett looks to convert his own try, but can't get the ball to shape round. Scores level.

20 mins: All Blacks 3 France 8

Penalty! France win a penalty from the back of their own scrum, before Aaron Smith is marched 10m after saying something to the referee. Parra says he wants a shot at goal.

The halfback slots his kick straight down the middle to push their lead back to five.

18 mins: All Blacks 3 France 5

The All Blacks have a scrum on halfway and Aaron Smith feeds. Beauden Barrett finds Crotty, who passes to Lienert-Brown, who can't hang onto the ball before being smashed by Basteraud. France will have a scrum.

14 mins: All Blacks 3 France 5

Penalty! France penalised for leaving their feet at the breakdown, and this time Beauden Barrett will have a shot at goal. This one's good! The All Blacks are on the board!

11 mins: All Blacks 0 France 5

France have a lineout after winning a penalty at the scrum. Scott Barrett steals it and the All Blacks will try and counter. Lienert-Brown puts Crotty through, who tries to find Ben Smith but France intercept it. The All Blacks somehow turn it over as Jordie Barrett charges down Parra's kick, before Aaron Smith kicks towards goal, but Basteraud gets there first.

8 mins: All Blacks 0 France 5

TRY!!! Beauden and Jordie Barrett exchange passes as the All Blacks run the ball from inside their half. Beauden kicks but Medard knocks the ball down for Thomas, who breaks through several tackles before being taken down.

France work the ball upfield, before Grosso breaks away! The winger races through to score the opening try of the night.

Parra lines up the kick, but he pushes it away to the right.

5 mins: All Blacks 0 France 0

The referee has the arm out for advantage as Barrett stabs a kick through. Medard claims the ball before we go back for the penalty, Beauden Barrett defers to his younger brother, who will have a shot at goal.

Jordie lines it up from just inside the French half, but he pushes it wide to the right of the posts! France will have the restart.

2 mins: All Blacks 0 France 0

France knock the ball on and the All Blacks will have a scrum. The French have the weight advantage in the forward pack as Aaron Smith feeds. Beauden Barrett takes the ball from the back. The All Blacks run the ball, before Barrett kicks through into touch, the French will have a lineout on their own 22.

KICKOFF: All Blacks 0 France 0

Belleau gets the game underway, and Scott Barrett is there to field it before Aaron Smith clears.

7:35pm

Time for the haka, TJ Perenara will lead it. Sam Whitelock stands at the front of the 'v' shape for Ka Mate. Kick off not far away.

7:28pm

France are the first team out onto Eden Park. Good support in for the visitors, but the crowd roar as Sam Whitelock leads the All Blacks out onto the ground! We'll have the anthems before kick off.

7:25pm

The All Blacks are back in the sheds, Sam Whitelock giving his troops one last rark up before kick-off.

PRE MATCH

Heading into the series with a number of key players missing, a slightly new look All Blacks side are looking to start 2018 on a winning note against an inexperienced French side.

Sam Whitelock will lead the All Blacks for the second time in his career, with regular skipper Kieran Read still yet to return from back surgery from the off season.

The Barrett brothers will create history for New Zealand, becoming the first trio of siblings to start a Test match for the All Blacks.

On the bench, prop Karl Tu'inukuafe will debut, capping a remarkable rise, having only made his first Super Rugby appearance earlier this year.

TEAMS

ALL BLACKS: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Luke Whitelock, 7. Sam Cane, 6. Liam Squire, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Sam Whitelock (c), 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Ofa Tuungafasi, 19. Vaea Fifita, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Damian McKenzie, 23. Ngani Laumape.

France: 15. Maxime Médard, 14. Teddy Thomas, 13. Mathieu Bastareaud (c), 12. Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11. Remy Grosso, 10. Anthony Belleau, 9. Morgan Parra, 8. Fabien Sanconnie, 7. Kelian Gourdon, 6. Judicaël Cancoriet, 5. Yoann Maestri, 4. Paul Gabrillagues, 3. Uini Atonio, 2. Camille Chat, 1. Dany Priso.