Russia stun Tokyo crowd to score first try of 2019 Rugby World Cup

Russia winger Kirill Golosnitskiy silenced the crowd at Tokyo Stadium, scoring the fastest ever try of a Rugby World Cup opening match, against hosts Japan.

Just five minutes into the opening match of this year's tournament, Japan were left exposed at the back as fullback William Tupou couldn't hold on to a high kick.

His mistake left Golosnitskiy needing no second invitation. The winger pounced on the loose ball before racing away to grab the opening points of the 2019 World Cup.

Russia wouldn't have things their own way though, as Japan would prove too strong in front of their own fans, taking a 30-10 victory.

Winger Kirill Golosnitsky grabbed the first points of the tournament against hosts Japan. Source: Spark Sport RWC
