 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

It runs in the family! Kiniviliame Naholo opens the scoring as Taranaki defend Ranfurly Shield

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Taranaki winger Kinivilame Naholo, the brother of All Blacks star Waisake, opened the scoring today as the amber and blacks defended the Ranfurly Shield with a 33-10 victory over Wanganui in Hawera.

After securing an attacking lineout in Wanganui's half, Taranaki's backline spread the ball to the youngest Naholo brother out on the wing.

Naholo, 19, then powered his way over the tryline from close range, with no Wanganui defenders able to get near the young flier.

The performance adds to the younger Naholo's growing reputation, after the winger grabbed two tries in Taranaki's huge win over Poverty Bay earlier this season.

Waisake Naholo's younger brother showed off his pace in his side's 33-10 win. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
The Kiwi played his part in Wests Tigers' 25-16 win over the Knights, days after his granddad's death.

'He would have wanted me to play' – Benji Marshall's emotional tribute to his late grandfather
2

'It was a big decision for me and my family' - Augustine Pulu leaving Blues, NZ Rugby for Japanese club
3

Most read: Emotional Scott Robertson says leaving retiring Wyatt Crockett out of Super Rugby final 'hardest decision' he's ever made
4

Kiwi Mark McGrath secures quarter-final spot at Auckland Darts Masters, creates NZ history
5

Rabbitohs star Damien Cook scorches through Storm, scores magical solo try
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Former All Black Daryl Gibson extends tenure as head coach at Waratahs
01:32
Players in both camps are feeling nerves ahead of the match, but that’s not a bad thing.

'It's 50/50' – Lions backing themselves for upset against Crusaders in final
01:43
Tim Mikkleson, Scott Curry and Joe Webber are all eyeing gold in two year’s time.

Experienced trio re-commit to All Blacks Sevens for 2020 Olympics

Augustine Pulu of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Chiefs at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 March 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'It was a big decision for me and my family' - Augustine Pulu leaving Blues, NZ Rugby for Japanese club

Matt Toomua makes push for Wallabies selection, could line-up against All Blacks

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Wallabies halfback Will Genia believes playmaker Matt Toomua has returned to Australia a better following his two-year spell in English rugby.

Five-eighth Toomua was a shock starter in Fridays' Bledisloe Cup trial at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval, where he played part of the second half alongside Genia, who was tasting action for the first time in almost seven weeks after recovering from a broken arm.

The 33-time capped Wallaby and former Brumbies playmaker, signed a two-and-a- half year deal with Rugby Australia and the Melbourne Rebels earlier in the week.

He will take up that commitment after completing a final season in England with Leicester following the conclusion of the Rugby Championship in August.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika will consider Toomua for a spot in his 23-man squad for the opening match against New Zealand on August 18 in Sydney, after making a last minute decision to select him on Friday.

He would provide good cover for incumbent playmakers Bernard Foley and Kurtley Beale.

Toomua opted not to talk to the media after Friday's game, but Genia was full of praise for his past Wallabies and future Rebels teammate.

"He really understands what's required of him as a 10, he's played at this level a lot before," Genia told AAP.

"For me the communication was nice and clear and the good direction that he gave to me, but also the team when we were out there together.

"I think he's come back a much better player from Leicester."

Toomua missed virtually all of his first season at Leicester with a knee injury, but his form in 2017-18 garnered him plenty of accolades.

He was named in the English Premiership's Dream Team of the season in the centres alongside compatriot Rob Horne and was voted the Leicester supporters' player of the year.

Genia pulled up well after his 35-minute second half stint on Friday.

"I'm really grateful for the fact that they organised this trial and to have played some minutes,'" Genia said.

"The most enjoyable thing for me was getting out there and playing some rugby again.

"I knew i'd done the work in terms of my conditioning to be up for it and I just feel a lot better for having that hitout."

Genia looked lively and set up a try for Jordan Petaia with a neat crossfield kick.

"Thankfully he caught it and scored the try otherwise 'Cheik' probably would have hooked me," Genia quipped."

Matt Toomua
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Blake Green. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Warriors face Dragons as battle to keep top eight spot reaches crunch time

Police investigating after bomb threat made towards Canadian alt-right speakers

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

NZ-born former NFL player Paul Lasike signs with English rugby side Harlequins

Topics
Rugby

New Zealand born former NFL player Paul Lasike has signed with English Premiership Rugby side the Harlequins.

The 28-year-old has played six international matches for the USA Eagles and was a former fullback for NFL sides the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: Paul Lasike of Harlequins poses for portraits at Twickenham Stoop on August 1, 2018 in London, England. US Eagle international Lasike joins Harlequins from Utah Warriors and previously played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Harlequins)
Paul Lasike of Harlequins poses for portraits at Twickenham Stoop in London. Source: Getty

He played three seasons in the NFL as a reserve fullback.

"I talked about it with my wife and kids and we decided we wanted to take it up (opportunity)," said Lasike.

"So I grew up playing in New Zealand, so I grew up and played till I was 17 when I made the decision to move to the US.

He's paid $600,000, but still has plenty to learn as he tries to cement a place at the Chicago Bears. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

"I was playing rugby and football (grid-iron) over there.

"Four years ago I decided to play football exclusively and then I came back to rugby back in January and so I have been just been playing, trying to get back into form."

The 28-year-old has played six internationals for the USA Eagles since switching from grid-iron to union. Source: Harlequins/ YouTube
Topics
Rugby