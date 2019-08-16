TODAY |

Rugby's eligibility rules keeping Pacific nations 'poor', says player advocate

Sunday
More From
Rugby
UK and Europe
Rugby World Cup
Pacific Islands

Changing rugby's eligibility rules to allow those who can represent more than one country to switch who they play for internationally is a "no brainer", says former Manu Samoa player Dan Leo.

He also says richer tier one nations need to "release their grip" on the game if rugby is to grow globally.

Speaking to TVNZ’s SUNDAY show from the UK, Leo, from the Pacific Players Welfare League, says the current laws are unfair on Pacific nations who are unable to select players once they have represented another country.

There are numerous examples of talented young players representing a major nation only once or twice, seeing them lost to Fiji, Samoa or Tonga for the rest of their careers.

Leo says that regulation must be changed.

"For me that’s a no brainer. It’s something that wouldn’t cost anything to change," he says.

"It would be an easy way to help smaller nations and smaller populations on less resources, and it’s something that wouldn’t break World Rugby’s bank too."

Leo says changing the eligibility rules would be an effective way of investing in Southern Hemisphere rugby without spending too much money on Pacific teams.

"This is a non-monetary way that we could invest into teams, not just the Pacific Islands, other tier two nations as well would hugely benefit from getting some of their players back who may have been capped for other countries."

Leo says Six Nations teams hold a lot of financial power over the game and are luring players to Europe with the promise of large pay packets.

Some of those players then go on to represent the likes of England and France internationally, once they have complied with residency regulations.

"That’s the issue with the current eligibility laws, is that you make that decision based not on your loyalty necessarily to a jumper, but on your economic situation.

"And not just that of you personally but in a lot of Pacific Islanders’ case that of your family.

"And the reality of the sport at the moment is that if I was to play for the All Blacks, or for England, or for Ireland, I’ll make a heck of a lot more than if I play for Samoa or Fiji."

Without financial incentive for players to play professionally at home the game will struggle to grow, his says.

"That’s only going to change if some of these richer nations release their grip on the financing of the game and get behind this policy change."

This weekend on TVNZ’s SUNDAY show, John Campbell goes inside the Manu Samoa camp as they prepare for the Rugby World Cup, and investigates the impact professional rugby and the big money on offer in Europe is having on the Pacific.
 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dan Leo of the Pacific Players Welfare League says European teams are benefiting from Pacific players at the detriment of their home countries. Source: Sunday
More From
Rugby
UK and Europe
Rugby World Cup
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
The Kiwi was at his combative best with a fan who bought a megaphone into the press conference for his fight with Robert Whittaker in Melbourne
Watch: UFC star Israel Adesanya goes on expletive-laden rant after brash Aussie heckler asks if NZ or Nigeria is home
2
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
3
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 10: Patrick Tuipulotu of the All Blacks is dejected after the loss during the 2019 Bledisloe Cup test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Qantas Wallabies at Optus Stadium, August 10 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Carson \ Photosport NZ)
Aussie media tear into 'panicked' All Blacks after Steve Hansen drops big guns for Bledisloe decider
4
Johns was wearing the mask in town after beating the Warriors in Jones' 200th game - he didn't take it well.
Joey Johns recounts brilliant tale involving a Stacey Jones mask, the Little General and a night out on the dancefloor
5
Kimberlee Downs is joined by Scotty Stevenson and Andrew Saville to break down a crucial week in the Rugby World Cup buildup.
Analysis: 'Massive calls' by All Blacks for Bledisloe decider - unprecedented or no surprise?
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:26
The current first-five-eighth joked that the All Blacks great was just pushing tickets for the premiere of his new biopic.

Richie Mo'unga cracks gag about Dan Carter and his movie, much to Codie Taylor's amusement
A Russian Ural Airlines' A321 plane is seen after an emergency landing in a cornfield near Ramenskoye, outside Moscow, Russia.

Multiple injuries as Russian passenger jet lands in field; pilots blame crash with bird flock
Australia v Ireland in the second Mitsubishi Estate Ireland Series Test Match at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 16 June, 2018. Rob Herring of Ireland tackles Australia’s David Pocock. Copyright Image: Stuart Walmsley / www.photosport.nz

Wallabies champion David Pocock comes agonisingly close to selection for Eden Park showdown
Malele Atofu, aka King Faipopo, sitting in court

Samoa police to charge two suspects over alleged plot to assassinate PM