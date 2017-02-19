'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

Australian rugby is mourning the death of former Wallabies lock Dan Vickerman at age 37.



The Australian Rugby Union confirmed that Vickerman died at his family home in Sydney overnight.



It is understood there were no suspicious circumstances.



He leaves behind a wife and two young children.



Born in South Africa, Vickerman moved to Australia at age 21 and went on to play 67 Tests and three World Cup tournaments for his adopted nation from 2002-2011 before injuries forced his retirement in 2012.



"The rugby world is in shock today after news of the tragic passing of Dan Vickerman," said ARU CEO Bill Pulver.



"Dan was an uncompromising competitor who forged a wonderful international rugby career despite a number of injury setbacks along the way.



"He was an enforcer on the field and a much-loved character off the field.

Vickerman linked with the Brumbies on arrival in Australia and made his Super Rugby debut in the 2001 season.

In June 2002 made his Test debut in a 31-25 Wallabies victory over France at Stadium Australia.



After three seasons and 33 appearances for the Brumbies, he was signed by the Waratahs in 2004 and played five seasons and 53 matches for them.



After playing in his second Rugby World Cup in France in 2007, Vickerman withdrew from Australian rugby for three years to study in England.



He earned a degree in land economics from Cambridge University, where he played in two Varsity matches against Oxford, captaining the side to a 31-27 victory in 2009.



He returned to Australia in time to earn selection by Wallabies coach Robbie Deans for the 2011 World Cup.



He played his last Test in the World Cup semi-final loss to eventual winners New Zealand at Eden Park.

Wallabies forward Dan Vickerman. Source: Photosport

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service