As tonight's World Cup semi-final between the All Blacks and England edges ever closer, fans of both sides have hit the streets of Yokohama for some pre-match atmosphere.

With yesterday's torrential rain nowhere to be seen, New Zealand and England fans were soaking up the sun, enjoying rugby chat and a beer or two.

1 NEWS' Simon Dallow joined them, as fans of both sides eagerly, and nervously, looked forward to the match.

You can catch all the action live on TVNZ1 from 7pm.