Rugby World Cup LIVE updates: Jordie Barrett at first-five as All Blacks take on minnows Namibia in Tokyo

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's Rugby World Cup Test between the All Blacks and Namibia in Tokyo, Japan.

ALL BLACKS 0-3 NAMIBIA

1 min: Great period of play from Namibia early in this match trying to open up the defence through the short side. They get a penalty at the ruck and are going for goal. Damian Stevens makes no mistake.

5.45pm NZT: The challenge has been accepted by Namibia, and they kick-off to get this clash under way.

5.44pm NZT: It's now time for the haka!

5.38pm NZT: Both teams have entered the field with a roaring welcome by the Tokyo crowd, it's now time for the national anthems.

5.30pm NZT: The Namibians have never won a match in a World Cup but they aren't short in confidence. Despite the All Blacks being the favourites, they will be out there making sure they are not the team that Namibia makes history against after seeing surprise results in this World Cup already.

5.05pm NZT: Last time the two teams met was in 2015 at the previous World Cup during a Pool match. Namibia were out played for majority of the game but managed to score some points and a try towards the back end of the match making the final score 58-14.

Captain Johan Deysel was the lone scorer for Namibia that day.

"We were a bit shell-shocked but then we realised we can play them and we scored a try," Deysel recalls. "We took a lot from that game. They put a lot of pressure on every facet of play. It isn't easy but they are just humans."

4.30pm NZT: Fans are making their way to Tokyo Stadium to witness the much anticipated Pool B match after All Blacks short turn around.

TEAMS

Need a refresher on today's squads, especially the new-look team the All Blacks are running? We've got you covered:

All Blacks: 1. Joe Moody 2. Codie Taylor 3. Nepo Laulala 4. Brodie Retallick 5. Samuel Whitelock - captain 6. Shannon Frizell 7. Sam Cane 8. Ardie Savea 9. Aaron Smith 10. Jordie Barrett 11. George Bridge 12. Anton Lienert-Brown 13. Jack Goodhue 14. Sevu Reece 15. Ben Smith

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles 17. Ofa Tuungafasi 18. Angus Ta'avao 19. Patrick Tuipulotu 20. Matt Todd 21. Brad Weber 22. T J Perenara 23. Rieko Ioane

Namibia: 1. Andre Rademeyer 2. Torsten George Van Jaarsveld 3. AJ De Klerk 4. PJ Van Lill 5. Tjiuee Uanivi 6. Prince Gaoseb 7. Thomasau Forbes 8. Janco Venter 9. Damian Stevens 10. Helarius Axasman Kisting 11. JC Greyling 12. Johan Deysel (capt.) 13. Justin Newman 14. Lesley Klim 15. Johan Tromp

Reserves: 16. Obert Nortje 17. Nelius Theron 18. Johannes Coetzee 19. Johan Retief 20. Adriaan Booysen 21. Eugene Jantjies 22. Darryl De La Harpe 23. Janry du Toit

PREVIEW

Playing Namibia will be exactly the same as playing South Africa, England or any other rugby heavyweight and ominously the All Blacks are treating their clash with the lowest-ranked side at the World Cup as such.



The All Blacks are expected to comfortably account for the southern Africans at Tokyo Stadium this evening and put one foot in the quarter-finals.



The three-times world champions are projected to win Pool B but could still be pipped in the more than unlikely event that Italy record their first victory over Steve Hansen's side next week in Toyota City with a bonus point.



New Zealand highlighted their ruthless streak when they ran in nine tries against Canada in Oita on Wednesday to record a 63-0 victory, the highest score at the tournament so far and centre Anton Lienert-Brown said they were likely to be as focused on Sunday.



"Every week is the same. The biggest (lesson) for me over the years is that my personal standards matter the most," he told reporters.



"It doesn't matter who we come up against, it's about me playing to the best of my ability. Whether that's South Africa, Namibia, England or whoever it is.



"It's important that you go out there and you have prepared yourself to the best you can to perform for the team.



"We have prepared very well for this game, just like we have prepared for South Africa."



Lienert-Brown will join Jack Goodhue in the centres for the third different midfield combination in the tournament.



Goodhue played for 40 minutes against Canada, after recovering from a hamstring injury, with Sonny Bill Williams, while Ryan Crotty and Lienert-Brown played together against the Springboks in the opening match.



After years of stability in the midfield with Conrad Smith and Ma'a Nonu playing more than 60 tests together, Hansen has chopped and changed his squad during the current World Cup cycle and never settled on a first-choice combination.



Assistant coach Ian Foster, however, said there was no great mystery as to what was the preferred combination, with game plans and opposition proving the defining factor.



"We've always said we've got five great midfielders," Foster said, including Ngani Laumape in the mix.



"Through chance or injury or selection over the last couple of years, we've mixed and matched the combinations for a reason and we're delighted with whatever options we've got.

