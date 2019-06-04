'Rugby really does move our iwi' - Ngāti Porou East Coast get a helping hand

One of New Zealand's oldest and proudest rugby unions is getting a helping hand, with Ngāti Porou East Coast receiving a funding boost from New Zealand Rugby, and the local community.

With 700 registered players, Ngāti Porou East Coast is one of the strongest unions per capita, first established in 1922 - now representing over 70,000 people around the world.

Representing a district and an iwi, Ngāti Porou East Coast is a pivotal part of the community.

However, despite its rich history and strong community support, running a rugby union in the rugged and remote East Cape is no easy feat.

New Zealand Rugby have given a funding boost, but Ngāti Porou East Coast still need to find 40 per cent of their funding from external grants and sponsors.

It also means that the union has to be crafty, operating out of the old church - that is, until the lads from the local building supplies store chipped in.

Union CEO Cushla Tangaere-Manuel told Seven Sharp about what the added help means to rugby on the East Coast.

"You know the value they're adding in these two days is in excess of $20,000," she said.

"So that's $20,000 we can now retain, and put back into our rangatahi.