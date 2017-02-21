Rugby players 'gotta have interests outside of the game'

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
1 NEWS Sport Presenter
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
Joanne Harrison's fraud was first revealed by 1 NEWS last year and today she's been sentenced to nearly four years in jail.
The memorial will be blessed in front of a private audience, including family members.
Jono Kitto bravely spoke about the struggles of mental illness within professional rugby.
The Blues coach addressed mental health issues in the game in the wake of Dan Vickerman's death.
Five golfers on board a small aircraft that was heading to King Island are believed to be dead after the plane crashed shortly after taking off.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More