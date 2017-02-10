Rugby Players' Association happy the process rightly cleared Tuipulotu in drugs ordeal

The New Zealand Rugby Players' Association says Patrick Tuipulotu's changing drugs test results have been painful.

The All Black lock is allowed back on the rugby field for the Blues after he was cleared of taking a banned substance.

Initially NZ Rugby confirmed his A sample tested positive for a specified substance from last November but yesterday announced his B sample results had come back negative - clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Players' Association CEO Rob Nichol says there has been frustration but now relief.