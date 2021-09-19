TODAY |

Rugby player sees red for absolute shocker of a tackle

Source:  1 NEWS

Tackles don't come much worse than this shocker in France's Top 14 competition.

Castres’ Ryno Pieterse can have no complaints about his red car after this horrendous challenge on Bordeaux-Begles halfback Maxime Lucu. Source: Rugby +

Castres’ Ryno Pieterse was shown a straight red for this late, high and no-arms tackle against Bordeaux-Begles halfback Maxime Lucu, which left his flattened on the pitch.

Welsh referee Nigel Owens said on Twitter it was "an obvious a red card as you will see".

“I never get involved in citings or length of ban conversations. “But this was as obvious a red card you will see and well done Romain (Poite), no TMO lengthy conversations. But it has to now be followed by a very, very lengthy ban.”

Lucu left the pitch after he got back to his feet

The match ended up in a 23-all draw.

Rugby
