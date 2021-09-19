Rugby player sees red for absolute shocker of a tackle

Tackles don't come much worse than this shocker in France's Top 14 competition.

Castres’ Ryno Pieterse was shown a straight red for this late, high and no-arms tackle against Bordeaux-Begles halfback Maxime Lucu, which left his flattened on the pitch.

Welsh referee Nigel Owens said on Twitter it was "an obvious a red card as you will see".

“I never get involved in citings or length of ban conversations. “But this was as obvious a red card you will see and well done Romain (Poite), no TMO lengthy conversations. But it has to now be followed by a very, very lengthy ban.”

Lucu left the pitch after he got back to his feet