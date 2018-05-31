 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Rugby NZ offer 'proposition' to Rugby Australia to allow Pete Samu to play for Wallabies

share

Source:

AAP

Pete Samu's availability for the Wallabies is in the hands of Rugby Australia following an undisclosed proposition made by New Zealand Rugby.

Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Samu saga took an intriguing twist late on Thursday when NZ Rugby said it would allow Samu to play for Australia in the three-Test series in June but with conditions on it.

It wouldn't reveal the nature of the conditions, saying it was over to Rugby Australia to agree to them if Crusaders loose forward Samu is to be temporarily released from his NZR contract.

The Melbourne-born 26-year-old wasn't named in the Wallabies squad unveiled on Wednesday, leaving coach Michael Cheika hopeful NZR would grant clearance.

Now it seems Cheika must await Rugby Australia's response to the offer tabled by NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum.

"We put a proposal to Rugby Australia early today that would allow Pete Samu to be available for selection in June and for the Rugby Championship," Lendrum said in a written statement.

"Rugby Australia is currently contemplating this proposal."

NZR insists they are entitled to block Samu's release because his contract commits him to New Zealand, who he is also eligible to represent.

In a similar scenario last month, NZR eventually granted a release for flanker Brad Shields to represent England against South Africa next month.

Veteran Hurricanes skipper Shields was shown leniency because of his long service in New Zealand.

Adding another dimension to Samu's situation is his fitness, having exited last week's win over the Hurricanes near halftime following a head knock.

He was omitted from the Crusaders team named on Thursday to face the Chiefs in Hamilton this weekend and was unavailable to media at training.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said he would support Samu wearing green and gold.

"He's going to be a Wallaby at some stage isn't he? If that's in June, good on him," Robertson told journalists.

"He's an Australian who wants to play for Australia. He's good enough to be a Wallaby."

Robertson says Samu's alignment with Australia won't affect his selection chances at the Crusaders, who lead the competition and chasing hard a second successive title.

"If he plays well enough he'll play. It's not an issue at all - I think it's just professional sport."

Australia have a shortage of options at blindside flanker, with Jack Dempsey injured and Ned Hanigan unavailable until the second match of the series against Ireland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

01:45
2
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

02:05
3
Coach Scott Robertson said he spoke with Samu about the decision and helped him through it.

Rugby NZ offer 'proposition' to Rugby Australia to allow Pete Samu to play for Wallabies

02:48
4
More than 20 staff have left Cycling NZ since the Rio Olympics with many saying it’s due to the toxic environment in the team.

Exclusive: Kiwi cyclists accuse NZ coach Anthony Peden, who has stepped down, of inappropriate behaviour and bullying

5
Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward and former Manu Samoa player Eliota Fuimaono-Sapolu.

'It should be scrapped': Sir Clive Woodward moans about Babas' game after England's 60 point hiding, ex-Manu Samoa star labels him a cry baby

00:54
The town is located in Waikato, about an hour east of Hamilton.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.

Mount Ngauruhoe and the Rangipo Desert, Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

What does the winter weather have in store for you? There's good and bad news in NIWA's latest outlook

Find out all the information for your region in NIWA's May to July outlook.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Police chases: Teens can't think like adults - psychologist

When police start chasing with their lights and sirens going, a young person's brain goes into flight-or-fight mode, psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.

01:10
Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.

Watch: Aerial footage shows tourist bus lying flipped on side of road after serious crash on black ice near Te Anau

Seventeen people were injured, two seriously, in the crash on SH94 today.

00:27
The Chinese victim suffered second degree burns in the attack and could take another two years to recover.

Man who poured boiling water over Hastings co-worker's head for taking a slice of sausage deported

The incident, that was caught on camera, took place in the lunch room of a Turners and Growers pack house in Whakatu, near Hastings, in July 2015.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 